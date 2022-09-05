Israel Hayom reports that, even though the Metro Law did not pass in the Knesset, that is not preventing the government from staffing "The Metro Authority" and from even appointing a legal advisor, Attorney Yaara Lemberger during the caretaker government.

According to the report, appointment of the legal advisor was done in a suspicious manner -- appointing her before there is even a CEO for the authority, without a tender, publication or orderly procedure, and by a different government ministry rather than appointing an experienced professional from the Transportation Ministry.

