The police will begin investigating the claims of Yossi Kamisa, a former associate of Minister Avigdor Liberman, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the AG held a consultation on the issue with the participation of the state attorney and the head of the police investigations division - during which it was claimed that Missa is an "unreliable" "and problematic" person, and previous civil legal proceedings were presented that cast him in a negative light.