A survey conducted by the Direct Plus Institute for Channel 14 indicates that if the elections had been held today, the right-wing bloc would have obtained 61 mandates.

According to the data, Likud receives 33 mandates, Yesh Atid 22, National Unity 12, and Religious Zionism 10.

Shas strengthens to 10 seats, United Torah Judaism gets 7, the Joint List 6, Yisrael Beitenu 6, the Labor Party 5, Meretz 5 and UAL 4.