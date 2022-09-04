Public Security Minister Omer Barlev spoke this afternoon (Sunday) with one of the policemen who captured the terrorists responsible for the attack in the Jordan Valley.

"I spoke a little while ago with one of the policemen who today captured the terrorists who carried out the attack in the Jordan Valley. The policemen showed in their actions determination, initiative, resourcefulness and focus, and they deserve all the praise for that. In this case, too, it has been proven, once again, that the men and women of the Israel Police are standing at the forefront of the fight against Palestinian terrorism, and more than once they stand in the way between the terrorists and the citizens of Israel - sometimes risking their lives."

"We are determined to fight Palestinian terrorism with all our might. Anyone who dares to try to harm the citizens of Israel will pay a very heavy price for it, and we will lay our hands on him, dead or alive," Barlev said.