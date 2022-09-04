The Central District Attorney's Office submitted to the Central Traffic Court an indictment against Miriam Bar-on Kaplan (29) from Samaria, after she hit the late Sgt. Eliyahu Gai with her vehicle and caused his death.

The indictment filed by attorney Ihab Abu Abid indicates that last June the accused drove to her home in Samaria, while driving on an intercity road where there is a warning sign about cyclists who may be on the road, while driving in the right lane of the road, the accused swerved several times towards the shoulder. The fifth such time, she collided with the front of the deceased's bicycle. As a result of the accident, Eliyahu was seriously injured, and despite resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead near the time of the accident.

Along with the indictment charging the accused with the offenses of causing death by careless driving and reckless or negligent driving while deviating from the lane, Attorney Abu Abid submitted a request to revoke the accused's license.