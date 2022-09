Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the appointment of Major General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of Staff.

"Congratulations to the next Chief of Staff of the IDF, Major General Herzi Halevi. I am sure that he will lead the IDF on the right path to the security of the State of Israel. The success of the Chief of Staff in the face of the challenges facing the country's security is the success of the State of Israel," said Ben-Gvir.