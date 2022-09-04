Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the appointment of Major General Herzi Levi as the next Chief of Staff.

"I welcome the decision of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to bring the appointment of Major General Herzl Halevi to the position of the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF for the government's approval."

"Herzl Halevi is a highly experienced officer who has held a number of senior positions in the IDF. He is qualified and suitable to lead the IDF in successfully dealing with the many and complex challenges before us," Sa'ar said.