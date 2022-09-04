Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the selection of Major General Herzli Halevi as the next Chief of Staff.

"Congratulations to Major General Herzi Halevi, on his election as the next Chief of Staff of the IDF. I have had many years of personal acquaintance with Herzi in his various positions. He is a thinking, level-headed, creative and humble officer, with unique operational experience and a track record of service that qualifies him for the position. I have no doubt that he will lead the IDF to new heights."

"Thank you to General Eyal Zamir for his many years of service and for his significant contribution to Israel's security," Bar-Lev said.