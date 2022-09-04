The head of the Jordan Valley regional council David Alhaini reacts to the shooting attack against a bus in the council's territory.

"Today's attack in the Jordan Valley, unfortunately, joins the wave of terrorist incidents that the residents of Judea and Samaria and the entire State of Israel are experiencing. Unfortunately, even in this severe attack, the writing was on the wall. We have been at a complete loss of deterrence in the last year. Instead of dealing with terrorism with a heavy hand, the state continues to ignore the throwing of stones, the violations of the law of the residents of the Palestinian Authority in construction in Area C and instead acts against the settlers."

"We send our wishes for a full recovery to the wounded, and thank and encourage the security forces for working tirelessly to catch the terrorists. The residents of the Jordan Valley are strong, we will continue to settle and flourish here. Only building permits, the continued development of the settlements, and taking a hard line against any threat will restore peace to the region We demand from the state to wake up and start acting on the issue," Elhaini said.