Religious Zionism leader MK Bezalel Smotrich commented on the decision to appoint Major General Herzi Halevi as the next Chief of Staff.

"Congratulations to General Hertzi Halevi on his election as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF. You are taking office at a very challenging time and the whole of Israel is praying for your success. And a big thank you to General Eyal Zamir who devoted the best of his years to Israel's security and contributed a lot to it," said Smotrich .