Following the recommendation of the Minister of Defense for the appointment of Major General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, spoke with the two candidates.

The Chief of the General Staff welcomes the selection of a highly qualified and experienced officer. LTG Kohavi congratulated MG Herzi Halevi on his appointment to the position and wished him success.

The Chief of the General Staff thanked MG Eyal Zamir for a noteworthy and accomplished service and wished him success moving forward.