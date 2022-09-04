The head of the Binyamin regional council Israel Gantz congratulated council resident Major General Herzi Halevi on his appointment to the position of Chief of Staff.

"The residents of Binyamin salute the new Chief of Staff, a resident of Kfar Oranim in the Binyamin council and wish him great success. We bless him that the spirit of Binyamin will help him lead the IDF to the spirit and to fighting, and that the prayer of King David will be fulfilled in him "I will pursue my enemies and overtake them and I will not return until they are finished", Gantz's words.