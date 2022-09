Four students of a high school in the Sharon area, each approximately 17 years old, were detained for questioning on the suspicion that they were involved in a fight between 11th-grade and 12th-grade students.

During the incident, the police arrested a minor after he tried to interfere with their work. At the end of their investigation and according to the evidence, it will be decided whether to hold a hearing on their case tomorrow with a request to extend their detention.