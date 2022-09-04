Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomes the appointment of General Herzi Halevi as the next IDF Chief of Staff.

"The choice of Major General Herzi Halevi is appropriate and natural. Herzi is an outstanding officer with a wealth of experience and skills - I am sure that he will lead the IDF to many significant achievements. It was a choice between two worthy and good candidates, I wish General Eyal Zamir success in the future. I have no doubt that he will continue to contribute his experience and skills to the security of the State of Israel."