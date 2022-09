Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley today.

"Once again an attack by terrorists supported by Mahmoud Abbas, best friend of Defense Minister Gantz. There should be an uncompromising campaign against terrorism. Once again, we can see that when you do not crush terrorism, it strikes back. In the meantime, I pray for a full recovery for the wounded and injured," he said.