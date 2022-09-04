A bus having was targeted by gunfire on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley.

Medics are providing treatment to four individuals who were injured from the shooting at a shuttle bus on Route 578 near the Beka'ot community near the Jordan Valley Junction. A helicopter is on its way to the scene.

Apparently the shooting was carried out from a passing vehicle. One of the injured is the bus driver. Another of the wounded is also in moderate condition and being treated for his wounds.

Two other individuals were injured from chards of broken glass from the shooting.