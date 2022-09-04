The Likud party reacted to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's sharp attack against party chairman Netanyahu, in which Liberman referred to the former Prime Minister as "human filth."

"Liberman, the national instigator, is under pressure," read the statement. "The man who suggested throwing the haredim into a landfill is now calling Netanyahu derogatory names like the gangster he is. Let's hope he doesn't offer anyone $100,000 to eliminate Netanyahu," it added, referring to accusations that the Finance Minister offered a former aid money to assassinate a retired police chief.

"Liberman should stop hallucinating," it went on. "Likud and former Prime Minister Netanyahu have nothing to do with the disturbing allegations published against him in recent days."