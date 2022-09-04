MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) this morning sent a warning notice to the Jerusalem Post before suing for defamation for the amount of one million shekels.

This follows an editorial published this morning on the newspaper's website titled: "Simcha Rothman's support for Jewish terrorist crosses dangerous line." The subtitle reads that MK Rothman claims that Jews who are convicted of violent crimes should be proven innocent even after all their appeals are rejected, while not holding the same standard for Palestinians.