Finance Minister, Avigdor Liberman, sharply attacked Netanyahu following the Yossi Kamisa affair, in which Kamisa, a former aid, accused Liberman of offering him $100,000 to murder former police superintendent Sando Mazur.

Kamisa told journalist Ayala Hasson that the Minister of Finance offered $100,000 to assassinate Mazur and made other claims against Liberman such as accusing him of financing terror groups.