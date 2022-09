Police have arrested five more suspects from Dimona, Rehovot, Migdal, Tiberias and Beit She'an for involvement in a nature party near the Kinneret, during which stones and other objects were thrown at law enforcement officials.

During the incident, a policeman was recorded shooting in the air as a warning to the individuals involved in the melee.

Police also said this was the beginning of the investigation with more arrests expected in the near future.