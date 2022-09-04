Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, reacted to the release of the suspect who threatened his life during protests at Prophet Samuel's tomb last week.

"The police and justice system should act with a firm hand and make the punishment more severe. Threats to my life will not deter me, just the opposite - I will continue my campaign to save Israel with all my strength and with God's help, when we win the elections, we will establish a purely right-wing government and everyone will know who's in charge of the country," he was quoted as saying.