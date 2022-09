President Isaac Herzog took off for Germany on Sunday morning, where he will take part in a ceremony marking 50 years since the murders of the Israeli athletes during the Munich Olympics.

"Departing now for my first visit to Germany as the President of Israel, at the invitation of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. I bring with me memories of the Jewish People's painful past in Germany, along with hope and faith in the bold alliance our nations have forged," he tweeted.