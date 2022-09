Health Minister and outgoing Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz said today (Saturday) that he is disappointed and hurt after party members pushed him in the primaries to 7th place on the list for the next Knesset.

"Disappointing, but I don't have time to be angry," he said in an interview to Meet the Press. "I have responsibilities at the Health Ministry, responsibilities to stop Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu forming a government together, and other challenges."