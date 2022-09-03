Yossi Wolf, whose daughter Yuli was injured in the Tel Aviv port and needed surgery after being run over by a 16-year-old boy who allegedly hit her and fled, recounted the moments of the accident.

"They were three young men who came at a speed of 50 km/h, dressed in black," he said. "Around 5:30 p.m. we bought juice from the kiosk, suddenly three lunatics approached from the north, from the direction of the bridge. The other rider ran into Yuli with the electric bike as Yuli crossed the square. At first I thought it was a terrorist incident."

The girl underwent surgery at the Ichilov Hospital in the city due to a fracture in her jaw.