Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli commented on the attack on the left-wing protesters at the demonstration in Rishon Lezion.

"The violence against the protesters in Nes Ziona is a direct continuation of 30 years of wild and violent incitement by Netanyahu against anyone who opposes him. This violence only strengthens us in the fight to remove Netanyahu from our political and public life and save our country and democracy. We will not give up until we win."