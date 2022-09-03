Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the incident in which left-wing demonstrators were attacked with stones in Rishon Lezion.

"The ease with which the culprits allow themselves to throw stones at protesters, indicates the abyss to which the political discourse has deteriorated and is a serious damage to democracy. This is a very serious incident. Stones can kill, and throwing them is an act of terrorism. As Minister of Public Security, I am committed to the fight against this violence, and therefore I instructed to give priority to the investigation of the case. The police will reach the stone throwers and bring them to justice."