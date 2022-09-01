The candidate for mayor of Yavne, city council member Roi Gabai, along with city council member Ram Sharon, addressed to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked an urgent appeal to hold mayoral elections as required by law after the passing of the late Yavne mayor Zvi Gov Ari about two weeks ago.

According to the law, special elections for the position of mayor must be held on the last Tuesday before the end of the 60 days from the day when the reason for their holding was created, which should be on October 11, 2022 or at a date as instructed by the Minister of the Interior.

In the letter sent to me by city council member Ram Sharon, as mentioned in Roi Gabbai's faction, it is written: "Although two weeks have passed since the death of the mayor, a date has not yet been set for holding special elections in Yavne. The Interior Ministry replied, "Elections will be held in accordance with the law. The date of the elections is under review and will be announced in the coming days as usual."