Otzma Yehudit member Baruch Marzel announced that he will not longer speak with the media over the differences of opinion with Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"We have decided at this point to stop interviewing for the time being, our message has gone through. The public understands that we are not together and I have no interest in harming MK Ben-Gvir's run. I will now direct all my energy to continue building the movement out of adherence to the path we have been following for decades."