In an interview to 103FM, Head of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben-Gvir said he "respects" the memory of Rabbi Kahane but has moved away from his teachings.

"I'm not Kahane," said Ben-Gvir. "I've said it time and time again. I'm against kicking out all the Arabs - just the terrorists and rock-throwers," he continued, adding: "I've undergone a change and am now appealing to a wider audience."