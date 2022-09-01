Israel Hayom reported that it is possible that the Iranian answer to the Americans regarding the nuclear agreement will arrive during the weekend or next week, but the agreement will not be signed immediately.

Once Iran provides its answer to the American offer, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the P5+1 countries (the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany) is expected, where a decision will be made regarding the agreement, or alternatively it will be decided on the continuation of negotiations with Iran.

