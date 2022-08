Tomorrow a strike will be held at the nation's supervised nurseries, and at noon hundreds of nannies will demonstrate in front of the Prime Minister's residence.

"The nannies are protesting that their wages have not been increased for the past 13 years, while housing and life expenses have skyrocketed. Wages are to 'increase' by only 60 NIS per month, even though childcare costs will rise another 800 NIS," said the childcare union.