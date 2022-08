MK Matan Kahana said the Zionist Spirit party headed by Ayelet Shaked will not pass the voting threshold.

"Maybe they won't even run in the end," he said this morning (Wednesday) in an interview with Ynet. Kahana also mentioned to Pollard's decision to withdraw his support for Ayelet Shaked and her party after endorsing her. "If I were him, I'd have no reason to worry she'd pass up on joining a Netanyahu-led government," he was quoted as saying.