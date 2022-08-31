Degal HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni reacted to the agreement with the Teachers' Union. "The Minister of Finance has been holding the state back for many months while harming preparations for the start of the school year, and threatening to issue restraining orders against teachers," said Gafni.

At the end, he raised teachers' salaries as he should have done at the very beginning, while hurting Jewish values such as [enforcing school openings on the last days of Passover and Sukkot," he was added.

"I repeat, every agreement [with the teachers' union] is legally required to include haredi teaching staff," concluded Gafni.