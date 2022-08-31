Political reporter Barak Ravid tweeted a reference to the interview given this morning by chair of the Zionist Spirit party, Ayelet Shaked, in which she revealed attacks against Jonathan Pollard after his announcement of support for her but refrained from naming the sources behind it.

"Ayelet Shaked was right in attacking the incitement suffered by Jonathan Pollard yesterday. It's just that she doesn't have the courage to say where that incitement came from. She keeps mumbling for eight minutes [straight] without naming names. Pure cowardice," he wrote.