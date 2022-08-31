Transportation Minister and Labor Chairman, Merav Michaeli, told Israel Hayom that Prime Minister Yair Lapid's attempt to pressure her to unite with Meretz in the upcoming elections only serves the Prime Minister's goals, while harming the interests of the leftist bloc.

"There are many forces working against us, including other parties in the bloc. Lapid's campaign to unite Meretz and Labor distracts from the benefits offered by the Labor Party. Gantz is also working against us in all kinds of ways. And this is legitimate, it is politics, but we will start the campaign now, highlight our values ​​and speak to the public at eye level like we know how to do. We will strengthen the party," she was quoted as saying.