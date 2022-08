World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder reacted on Tuesday to the news of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union.

“The World Jewish Congress mourns the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, a great statesman, an advocate for freedom and human rights, and a true friend of the Jewish people who through his actions enabled countless Soviet Jews to return to their heritage. I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” he said.