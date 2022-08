Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is satisfied with the public expression of support offered by Jonathan Pollard.

"He first told a mutual friend and then he also told me that he wants to show his support because he wants to help me. He thinks that the State of Israel needs me. I do not want to speak for him, but that was certainly his own initiative. Personally, I am touched by it," Shaked said in an interview on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio)..