French Member of Parliament Meir Habib expressed deep sorrow over the murder of the Jew, Eyal Haddad, in France, "This is a great tragedy. Eyal Haddad, a Jew with Israeli citizenship, was brutally murdered by his neighbor, a friend he knew. The killer was arrested. It seems, once more, that the killer, a young man of Algerian origin, acted with anti-Semitic motives."

"There are still many questions in this case and I want to believe that the judicial system will shed light on it and that justice will be done," he said.