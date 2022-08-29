According to a senior German official, the German government is expected to offer increased financial compensation to the families of the 11 Israeli athletes murdered by Black September terrorists during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, according to a Kan News report.

In Germany, it is hoped that as a result of the proposal, the families will agree to attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the massacre that will take place on Monday next week, but according to a source, the gap between the families' demands and the original proposal is so great that he finds it hard to believe they will be able to reach an agreement.