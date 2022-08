The Yesh Atid party responded to Netanyahu's statement condemning Lapid and Gantz for their "inaction" on the Iran deal.

"In addition to the tremendous damage he caused during his tenure, the opposition leader continues to sabotage and endanger the security of the citizens of Israel. While Netanyahu continues to produce and direct video messages having nothing to do with reality, the Israeli government led by Lapid will do everything in order to preserve its national security."