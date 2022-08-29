On Monday, Israel's ongoing heatwave broke this summer’s records for consumption of electricity.

Shiki Fischer, CEO and Chief Operations Officer of the government owned company, Noga - Independent System Operator Ltd, said, “Today, we reached an extreme demand peak of 14,294 megawatts, and we estimate that this level of consumption will continue for the rest of this week and next week. Record demands in the summer are at noon, but the real challenge is coping with afternoons and evenings, when there is still high electricity consumption.”