The Acre District Court on Monday ordered Uri Pinchas Schori, 71, of Karmiel to be held for an additional four days.

Schori is suspected of assaulting a family traveling along Road 85 with a machete on Sunday.

The family is from Yarka, a Druze town in the Galilee.

During the court session, the suspect argued that he attacked the passengers because the driver drove wildly and he thought it was a terror attack.