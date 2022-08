In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Moria Zaguri, a member of the Teachers' Union administration, expressed pessimism that the school year will open on September 1.

"The gaps between our request and the Finance Ministry proposal are still huge. Their dragging their feet is what has brought us to this point. We are discussing minuscule amounts - this is a mockery. Where has the prime minister been until now? Things are falling apart here," Zagouri said.