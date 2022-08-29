The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority is calling on the international community to cancel the licenses of organizations and associations that support "Israeli settlements". This was reported by the PA-based WAFA news agency.

In a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it stated that it is following with great concern the "hostile activity" of several organizations that "help the settlements" and are registered as non-profit organizations in several foreign countries. It also states that the ministry believes that these organizations "are hostile to the Palestinian people and participate in the escalation of the racist colonial aggression against them."