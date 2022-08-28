The Ministry of Health reports that to date, 283 people have been diagnosed in Israel and confirmed to have monkeypox, and approximately 2,700 people have been vaccinated against the disease.

For the first time in Israel, a woman was diagnosed with the disease after coming in close contact with a person suspected of having the disease.

The Ministry of Health urges those who have developed a fever and a blistering rash or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox to contact their physician and get tested. It is important to note that monkeypox tests are available in hospitals and in the community.

According to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, patients with the disease and those defined as close contacts are required to avoid flights as long as there is a risk of infection.