Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to opposition leader Netanyahu's criticism of the nuclear deal.

"When Netanyahu was Prime Minister, all he did on the Iranian issue was press conferences and presentations. The damage he caused during his tenure to Israel's two most important strategic issues - the fight against the Iranian nuclear weapon and relations with the US - is serious and deep and we are still repairing it,'' said Lapid.

Lapid added: "We work every day to strengthen Israel's political and security capabilities, which have been neglected for many years. That's why I summoned the head of the opposition tomorrow for a security briefing to get updated on the details, so that at least he will have an idea of ​​what he is talking about in the films he makes.''