The far-left organization "Crime Minister" called in a Facebook post to come tonight (Sunday) at 8:30 PM and demonstrate against MK Itamar Ben Gvir who is holding a party rally in the city of Eilat.

Ben Gvir said in response: "The leftist organizations do not scare me and will not deter me from continuing my journey for the people of Israel. I will arrive today in the city of Eilat, I will listen to the residents and they will hear what my plans are in the next government."