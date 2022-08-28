The Minister of Finance and the chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party, Avigdor Liberman, agreed today (Sunday) with Brigadier General Sharon Nir that she will run as part of the Yisrael Beitenu list in the upcoming elections.

Nir was the first woman to be appointed to the position of liaison officer and the first to be appointed to the position of commander of the National Cyber School. In her last position in the IDF, she served as an advisor to the Chief of Staff on gender issues until 2019. In 2020, she retired from the IDF.