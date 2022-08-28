The Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, replied to the Minister of Education Shasha-Bitton who criticized his request to issue injunctions for the teachers' strike.

"For the information of the Minister of Education: orders to prevent a strike in the education system are traditionally requested by the Ministry of Education. Both in 2019 and in 2020, when the teachers' union threatened a strike, the Ministry of Education requested to issue restraining orders as early as mid-August, with the understanding that it takes time to prepare with such an order, and on August 27, the requests were submitted."

On his Twitter account, Liberman added, "Today we are already the day after August 27th and because the Ministry of Education this time chose from its own considerations not to issue orders, I, out of responsibility, had to do so."