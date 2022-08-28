Ben Gvir: We will repair what this government has caused"

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to remarks against him by Prime Minister Lapid.

"The extreme left-wing government made of Lapid, Gantz, and Abbas harmed security, national honor, deterrence, and conducted itself with complete lawlessness. Lapid, who gave an open check to the Shura Council, should be ashamed to be seen. All the spin will not help him. With God's help, we will win, we will establish a full right-wing government, and we will fill and repair the damages left by the failed Lapid government."